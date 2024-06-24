Q1 2024 Natuzzi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Natuzzi S.p.A. first-quarter 2024 financial results. (Operator Instructions)



Joining us on today's call are Mr. Antonio Achille, Natuzzi's Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Carlo Silvestri, Chief Financial Officer of the Natuzzi Group; Ms. Pasquale Natuzzi, Founder and Executive Chairman; Mr. Mario de Gennaro, Chief HR Organization and Legal Officer; Mr. Diego Babbo, Global Retail Division Officer; and Piero Direnzo, Investor Relations. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I'd like to turn the call over to Piero. Please go ahead.



Piero Direnzo - Natuzzi SpA - Investor Relations



Thank you, Kevin, and good day to everyone. Thank you for joining the Natuzzi's conference call for the 2024 first quarter financial results. After a brief introduction, we will give room for the Q&A session. Before proceeding, we would like to advise our listeners that our discussion today could contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements under the United States