Jun 27, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 27, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nickyl Raithatha

Moonpig Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer

* Andy MacKinnon

Moonpig Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Nickyl Raithatha - Moonpig Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to the Moonpig Group full-year results presentation. I'm Nickyl Raithatha, CEO, and I'm here today with Andy MacKinnon, our CFO. First, I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer. Please take a moment to read it.



In terms of the running order today, I'll give a quick overview. I'll turn to Andy to take us through the financials and then I'll close with a strategic update on our business.



I'm really pleased to report a strong set of results for Moonpig Group today, with a significant step up in our growth trajectory in the second half of the year, putting us well on track towards our medium-term double digit growth targets. The growth was underpinned by our cards division, with