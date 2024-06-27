Jun 27, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Jonathan Maxwell - SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc - CEO & Founder



Welcome to the SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust annual results presentation for the year ended March 31, 2024. And I'll be presenting today. I'm the Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Development Capital alongside Purvi Sapre, Ben Griffiths, Fund Management team and Eugene Kinghorn, our group CFO. SEEIT has grown to total enterprise value, its whole portfolio, about GBP1.5 billion and it's generating over GBP90 million of cash a year.



Four areas I'd like to cover and in terms of highlights: performance, investment activity, balance sheet and market. On performance, we're pleased that the investment cash flow during the year increased from GBP85 million for the last financial year to GBP92 million for this financial year. That provided full cash cover for dividends paid. We can also report solid operational performance from the portfolio during the financial year, with aggregate EBITDA in line with budgets.



On investment activity perspective, we have focused almost entirely on organic investments, about