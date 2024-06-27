Full Year 2024 Sephaku Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Kenneth Capes - Sephaku Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to everybody that's joining us this morning. This is going to be the Sephaku Holdings year-end financial results presentation for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024. And we're going to take you through a brief financial review, talk about our trading environment, and then a very brief summary of our operational review for the cement and the ready mix business and an outlook for the coming year as well.



And if I can take you through to page 4, which is our financial review. And I'll hand over to our Financial Director, Neil Crafford-Lazarus to take us through the numbers.



Neil Crafford-Lazarus - Sephaku Holdings Ltd - Financial Director,