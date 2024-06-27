Jun 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 2025 Apogee Enterprises earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Jeff Huebschen, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Jeff Huebschen - Apogee Enterprises Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Thank you, Josh. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Apogee Enterprises fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings call. With me today are Ty Silberhorn, Apogee's Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Osberg, Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind everyone that there are slides to a company today's remarks.
These are available in the Investor Relations section of Apogee's website. During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions of these measures and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures are provided in the earnings release and slide deck, we issued this morning.
Q1 2025 Apogee Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
