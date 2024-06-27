Q3 2024 Simply Good Foods Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to The Simply Good Foods Company earnings call for the fiscal third quarter ended May 25, 2024. Geoff Tanner, President and CEO; and Shaun Mara, CFO, will provide you with an overview of results, which will then be followed by a Q&A session.



The company issued its earnings release this morning at approximately 07:00 AM Eastern Time. A copy of the release and accompanying presentation are available under the Investors section of the company's website at