Q4 2024 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Jerash Holdings fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Roger Pondel, Investor Relations at Jerash Holdings. Roger, the floor is yours.
Roger Pondel - Jerash Holdings(US)Inc-Investor Relations
Thanks so much, Jenny. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Jerash Holdings fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year conference call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Choi; its Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee; and Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan. Both Sam and Eric are in Jordan.
Before I turn the call over to Sam, I want to remind our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
