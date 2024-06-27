Q3 2024 Lindsay Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Randy Wood - Lindsay Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings call. With me today is Brian Ketcham our Chief Financial Officer.



Our fiscal third quarter was highlighted by steady execution, which resulted in strong operational performance. Despite market headwinds that impacted top-line revenue, we announced a key project win in irrigation and continue to be pleased with the growth of our Road Zipper sales and lease business and infrastructure. I'm proud of our teams and their execution.



Turning to our key end markets. In North America, irrigation market conditions continue to weigh on farmer sentiment, resulting in overall demand softness. High