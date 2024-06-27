Q2 2024 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Welcome to the NOVAGOLD 2024 second-quarter financial results conference call and webcast.



I would now like to turn the conference over to MÃ©lanie Hennessey, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc - Vice President, Corporate Communications



Good morning, Ashia. We are pleased that you have joined us for NOVAGOLD's second-quarter financial results and also for an update on the Donlin Gold project.



On today's call, we have NOVAGOLD's President and CEO, Greg Lang; and David Ottewell, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions by phone. Additionally, we will respond to questions received by email.



I would like to remind you, as stated on slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information, such as projections and goals, which are likely