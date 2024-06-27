Q4 2024 Nike Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to NIKE, Inc.'s fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter conference call. For those who want to reference today's press release, you'll find it at investors.NIKE.com.



Leading today's call is Paul Trussell, VP of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Trussell.



Paul Trussell - Nike Inc - Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss NIKE, Inc.'s fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results. Joining us on today's call will be NIKE, Inc., President and CEO, John Donahoe; and our CFO, Matt Friend.



Before we begin, let me remind you that participants on this call will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, and those statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in NIKE's reports filed with the SEC.



In addition, participants may discuss non-GAAP financial measures and non