Full Year 2024 Ricegrowers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul Serra - Ricegrowers Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you and welcome everyone to this morning's investor call and webcast. We appreciate you taking the time to join us following the release of our 2024 full-year results.



My name is Paul Serra, the Group CEO and Managing Director of SunRice, and I'm joined in Sydney today by our CFO, Dimitri Courtelis. Our plan for today's call is to provide an overview of our 2024 financial results. I'll focus on some of our highlights, Dimitri will step through our segment performance, then I'll cover the outlook before opening for questions from all participants.



You'll see the investor presentation on the screen that was lodged on the ASX yesterday. As I shared in my CEO report, this is my first year with the SunRice Group, and it's been a privilege to have seen the group deliver yet another exceptional financial performance. These results really demonstrate the strengths of the group's brand, our talented team, as well as our operational excellence in navigating an unstable business environment to deliver global growth, as you can see on