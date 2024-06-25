On June 25, 2024, Shona Brown, Director at DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), executed a sale of 1,712 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 27, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 70,191 shares of DoorDash Inc.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food, groceries, and other items from local and national businesses.

Over the past year, Shona Brown has sold a total of 11,756 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 101 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $110.97 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $45.22 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value of $113.60 for DoorDash Inc is derived from historical trading multiples including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation levels of DoorDash Inc as indicated by the GF Value.

