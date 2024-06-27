Q4 2024 Boardwalktech Software Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Graham Farrell - Boardwalktech Software Corp - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone to Boardwalktech's quarterly conference call. This call will cover Boardwalktech's financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 for period ended March 31, 2024. Our our call today will be led by Boardwalktech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan, along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Glavin.



Before we begin with our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or