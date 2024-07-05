On June 26, 2024, National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) released its 8-K filing reporting record results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 27, 2024. The company, known for its popular LaCroix sparkling water and other non-alcoholic beverages, achieved significant growth in net sales, operating profit, and net income.

Company Overview

National Beverage Corp is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company in the U.S., with a portfolio that includes LaCroix sparkling water, Rip It energy drinks, Everfresh juices, and soda brands like Shasta and Faygo. The company controls most of its production and distribution, utilizing warehouse distribution for big-box retailers, direct-store delivery for smaller outlets, and food-service distributors for the food-service channel.

Performance Highlights

National Beverage Corp reported net sales of $297.3 million for the fourth quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $291.02 million. The company's net income for the quarter was $43.7 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47, which also exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.47.

Period Net Sales Net Income EPS (Basic) Q4 2024 $297.3 million $43.7 million $0.47 Q4 2023 $286.7 million $36.3 million $0.39 FY 2024 $1.19 billion $176.7 million $1.89 FY 2023 $1.17 billion $142.2 million $1.52

Key Financial Achievements

For the fiscal year 2024, National Beverage Corp reported net sales of $1.19 billion, slightly above the analyst estimate of $1.185 billion. The company's net income for the year was $176.7 million, with an EPS of $1.89, meeting the annual estimate.

The company's spokesperson highlighted the success of innovative flavors and packaging, particularly the new LaCroix Mojito flavor and Rip It energy fuel flavors. The spokesperson stated,

“We are pleased to wrap up our fiscal year with a ‘best ever’ fourth quarter and to continue the momentum generated by the last six quarters of record revenues and year-over-year income growth.”

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

National Beverage Corp's income statement reveals a robust growth trajectory, with a 5% increase in overall case volume. The balance sheet remains strong, supported by consistent revenue growth and effective cost management. The company's cash flow statement indicates healthy cash generation, which is crucial for sustaining operations and funding future innovations.

Analysis and Outlook

National Beverage Corp's performance underscores its ability to innovate and meet consumer demand, particularly in the competitive non-alcoholic beverage market. The company's focus on unique flavors and health-oriented products positions it well for continued growth. However, maintaining this momentum will require ongoing investment in product development and marketing to stay ahead of competitors.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Beverage Corp for further details.