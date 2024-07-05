National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $297.3M, EPS Meets Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by LaCroix and Rip It Brands

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $297.3 million for the fourth quarter, surpassing estimates of $291.02 million.
  • Annual Revenue: $1.19 billion, slightly above the annual estimate of $1.185 billion.
  • Net Income: $43.7 million for the fourth quarter, up from $36.3 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.47 for the fourth quarter, meeting the analyst estimate of $0.47.
  • Annual GAAP EPS: $1.89, aligning with the annual estimate of $1.89.
  • Case Volume: Increased by 5%, driven by strong performance from LaCroix and Rip It brands.
Article's Main Image

On June 26, 2024, National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) released its 8-K filing reporting record results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 27, 2024. The company, known for its popular LaCroix sparkling water and other non-alcoholic beverages, achieved significant growth in net sales, operating profit, and net income.

Company Overview

National Beverage Corp is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company in the U.S., with a portfolio that includes LaCroix sparkling water, Rip It energy drinks, Everfresh juices, and soda brands like Shasta and Faygo. The company controls most of its production and distribution, utilizing warehouse distribution for big-box retailers, direct-store delivery for smaller outlets, and food-service distributors for the food-service channel.

1806606186632605696.png

Performance Highlights

National Beverage Corp reported net sales of $297.3 million for the fourth quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $291.02 million. The company's net income for the quarter was $43.7 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47, which also exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.47.

Period Net Sales Net Income EPS (Basic)
Q4 2024 $297.3 million $43.7 million $0.47
Q4 2023 $286.7 million $36.3 million $0.39
FY 2024 $1.19 billion $176.7 million $1.89
FY 2023 $1.17 billion $142.2 million $1.52

Key Financial Achievements

For the fiscal year 2024, National Beverage Corp reported net sales of $1.19 billion, slightly above the analyst estimate of $1.185 billion. The company's net income for the year was $176.7 million, with an EPS of $1.89, meeting the annual estimate.

The company's spokesperson highlighted the success of innovative flavors and packaging, particularly the new LaCroix Mojito flavor and Rip It energy fuel flavors. The spokesperson stated,

“We are pleased to wrap up our fiscal year with a ‘best ever’ fourth quarter and to continue the momentum generated by the last six quarters of record revenues and year-over-year income growth.”

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

National Beverage Corp's income statement reveals a robust growth trajectory, with a 5% increase in overall case volume. The balance sheet remains strong, supported by consistent revenue growth and effective cost management. The company's cash flow statement indicates healthy cash generation, which is crucial for sustaining operations and funding future innovations.

Analysis and Outlook

National Beverage Corp's performance underscores its ability to innovate and meet consumer demand, particularly in the competitive non-alcoholic beverage market. The company's focus on unique flavors and health-oriented products positions it well for continued growth. However, maintaining this momentum will require ongoing investment in product development and marketing to stay ahead of competitors.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Beverage Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.