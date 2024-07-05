Kura Sushi USA Shares Plunge After Disappointing Q3 Revenue Guidance

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS, Financial) saw its shares drop by 24% following its Q3 revenue guidance announcement. The Japanese restaurant chain expects Q3 revenues to be around $63.1 million, reflecting a 28% year-over-year growth and a 10% sequential growth. However, this fell short of analyst expectations.

  • KRUS also lowered its FY24 revenue outlook to $235-237 million from the previous $243-246 million. This suggests a weaker Q4 (August) forecast, with Q4 revenues estimated at $63.1-65.1 million, below analysts' expectations of over $70 million.
  • Q3 comparable restaurant sales guidance is only +0.6%, down from +3.0% in Q2 (February) and +3.8% in Q1 (November). This declining trend raises concerns about Q4 comps, which are expected to be weak based on overall revenue guidance.
  • CEO Hajime Uba acknowledged that Q3 results did not meet internal expectations, primarily due to unexpected softness in the California market. However, KRUS believes these challenges are temporary and expects consumer strength to normalize over time.
  • On a positive note, KRUS anticipates healthy margins, with Q3 restaurant-level operating margin projected at 20% of sales, slightly better than Q2's 19.6% margin.
  • The guidance was surprising given KRUS's recent growth and positive outlook. The weak Q3 comps were unexpected, especially since KRUS had expressed optimism about April during its Q2 call. It appears that comps weakened later in April and possibly May.

Investors are clearly disappointed with the Q3 and full-year guidance, which also suggests a weak Q4. The primary issue seems to be the softness in California, where KRUS has significant exposure. Additionally, there's been a noticeable trend of consumers cutting back on dining out, particularly among lower-income groups and at fast food restaurants.

McDonald's (MCD, Financial) and Taco Bell introduced value options this week. Also, McCormick (MKC, Financial) reported that more people are cooking at home. These trends likely impact KRUS as well. Given the current environment, we remain cautious about restaurant stocks as earnings season approaches.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.