On June 26, 2024, David Chojnowski, Senior Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), sold 8,791 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 94,415.335 shares of Walmart Inc.

Over the past year, David Chojnowski has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 12,441 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Walmart Inc, where there have been no insider purchases but 95 insider sales over the past year.

Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) is a multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. The company is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, and was founded by Sam Walton in 1962.

On the date of the sale, shares of Walmart Inc were trading at $68 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $544.63 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.97, which is above both the industry median of 16.47 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, Walmart Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating market sentiments towards Walmart Inc's stock valuation and future performance.

