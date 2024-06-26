Maplebear Inc (CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 8,500 Shares

On June 26, 2024, Fidji Simo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial), sold 8,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,984,167 shares of Maplebear Inc.

Maplebear Inc, operating under the brand name Instacart, is a technology-driven company that provides a platform for grocery delivery and pick-up services in the United States and Canada. The company connects customers with shoppers who pick and deliver groceries and other items within a designated timeframe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 158,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Maplebear Inc, where there have been 20 insider sells and 15 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of Maplebear Inc were trading at $33.04. The company's market cap was approximately $8.507 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the market and is a critical factor for potential investors to consider.

