Q4 2024 Crown Crafts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Crown Crafts Inc fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Beisler, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Beisler - Crown Crafts Inc - IR



Thank you, Betsy, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Crown Crafts fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 conference call. Joining me on the call today are Crown Crafts, President and CEO, Olivia Elliott; and the company's CFO, Craig Demarest.



Earlier this morning, Crown Crafts filed its 10-K and issued a press release regarding the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results. A copy of this release is available on the company's website, crowncrafts.com. During today's call the company will make certain forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may be on Crown Crafts control and the company is under