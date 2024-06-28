Release Date: June 28, 2024

Positive Points

Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS, Financial) reported a year of profitability despite economic challenges.

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased to $22.6 million from $21.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross profit margin improved to 23.2% from 21.9% in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company successfully reduced its debt by $4.6 million from the end of fiscal 2023.

Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS) paid $0.32 per share in cash dividends, maintaining a yield of 6.4%.

Negative Points

Inflationary pressures continue to raise costs for materials and labor, impacting operations.

Net income for the year decreased to $4.9 million from $5.7 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents dropped to $830,000 from $1.7 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.

The company faced a decline in its bedding, blankets, and accessories business.

The integration of Manhattan Toys led to increased marketing and administrative expenses, rising to $16.1 million from $12.7 million in the prior year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide a projection for Manhattan Toy's sales for fiscal 2025?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: We don't give specific projections, but we aim for long-term growth. We previously stated a goal of $24 million in sales over three to four years.

Q: Is there potential for Manhattan Toy products to be placed in Walmart in fiscal 2025?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: Yes, we already have some placement in Walmart, which will start shipping between the first and second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Q: Any updates on combining the Compton warehouse and Manhattan Toy warehouse?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: We are exploring this and have engaged a third-party to help determine the best location. Any changes will likely happen in fiscal 2026.

Q: How is the direct-to-consumer business progressing?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: Manhattan Toy's website is operational for direct-to-consumer sales. We are working on getting Sassy's website up and running, aiming to have all subsidiaries selling direct-to-consumer by the end of fiscal 2025.

Q: How is the business with buybuy Baby progressing?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: We are shipping to 11 reopened buybuy Baby stores, but their expansion has been slower than expected.

Q: Can you comment on the decline in Manhattan Toy's sales year-over-year?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: Some decline was planned due to stopping shipments to customers with poor credit and reducing unprofitable direct-to-consumer advertising. We expect sales to pick up as we improve costings and move production to new factories.

Q: What caused the sequential decline in gross margins in Q4?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: The decline is due to seasonal timing issues, particularly related to Chinese New Year, which affects inventory levels.

Q: Is a 29-30% gross margin achievable in the future?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: It's possible in the long term, but current rent increases at our California warehouse are impacting margins. We are working on a long-term solution.

Q: Are you looking for a lower-cost facility to address the high rent in California?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: Yes, we are working with a third-party to find a long-term solution, which will take 18 months to two years to implement.

Q: How is the Legoland business performing?

A: Olivia Elliott, President and CEO: The business is doing well, with three new parks expected to open, including two in China by summer 2025, which will expand our international sales.

