Jun 28, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Unidentified_1
Good afternoon, everyone, I am (inaudible) IR team. Thank you all for joining us today for our financial year 2024 annual results. It's truly a pleasure to have this opportunity to speak with you once again. Joining me this afternoon is Dr. Kathy Chan, Executive Director and CFO of the Group, who will take you through our annual performance and our strategies for the upcoming year.
Then I will open the floor for the Q&A session. The conference will be (inaudible)in English and the presentation materials is available now on our website.
Now I would like to invite Dr. Kathy Chan for her presentation. Kathy, please?
Kathy Chan - Luk Fook Holdings(International)Ltd-Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director
Thank you, (inaudible). Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining [Luk Fook's] FY23, '24 annual results presentation. I would like to start with looking at our financial highlights, followed by financial review and then our future plans and strategies.
Full Year 2024 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 28, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...