Jun 28, 2024

Jun 28, 2024 / 09:15AM GMT



* Gavin Rochussen

* Gavin Rochussen

Polar Capital Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Iain Evans

Polar Capital Holdings PLC - Global Head of Distribution

* Sandy Black

Polar Capital Holdings PLC - Chief Investment Officer

* Samir Ayub

Polar Capital Holdings PLC - Executive Finance Director



Gavin Rochussen - Polar Capital Holdings PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



I'm Gavin Rochussen, Chief Executive of Polar Capital. I, alongside our Chief Finance Officer, Chief Investment Officer, and the Global Head of Distribution, will present an overview of our annual results to March 31, 2024. It has been another challenging period for active equity managers, with widespread outflows reported by many of our peers. Polar Capital has not been immune to this, and across the financial year we have also seen net outflows.



However, in Q1 of 2024, we witnessed