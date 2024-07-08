Walgreens Boots Alliance Faces Challenges Amid Retail Transformation Efforts

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Battered by cost-conscious consumers seeking better value at retailers like Walmart (WMT, Financial) and Costco (COST, Financial), Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA, Financial) retail business has struggled, leading to a 67% stock plunge since early 2023. WBA's turnaround plan focuses on expanding its pharmacy and U.S. healthcare businesses while downplaying its retail segment, including Boots UK. Over the past few years, WBA has unsuccessfully tried to sell Boots, prompting its Managing Director, Sebastian James, to leave the company.

  • Mr. James is leaving Boots as WBA's attempts to sell the UK retailer have stalled. With no immediate cash infusion from a sale and WBA moving away from retail, James will reportedly join Veonet, a Germany-based eye surgery company.
  • This departure is discouraging for shareholders, who are growing impatient with WBA's slow turnaround. Divesting Boots would be a significant step in WBA's transformation, generating capital for reinvestment into the healthcare business. Since 2021, WBA has sought to sell Boots but has yet to receive a satisfactory bid.
  • Under WBA's ownership, Boots has had inconsistent performance. However, Q3 saw retail same-store sales grow by 6% and pharmacy same-store sales by 5.8%, outperforming the U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment, which saw 2.3% growth driven solely by comparable pharmacy sales.
  • WBA is also considering closing a substantial portion of its 8,700 U.S. locations over the next three years, potentially evaluating the closure of about 25% of its stores, as disclosed by CEO Tim Wentworth during the Q3 earnings call.
  • WBA aims to improve its U.S. pharmacy business, which posted a 5.7% increase in Q3 comps due to healthy prescription growth. However, it faces decreasing reimbursements from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) like CVS Caremark (CVS, Financial) and Cigna's Express Scripts (CI, Financial). CEO Tim Wentworth, with his experience in the PBM industry, previously served as CEO of Express Scripts.

After several years of disappointing results, investors are eager for meaningful progress in WBA's transformation efforts. The news that a divestiture of Boots isn't imminent may add to their frustrations.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.