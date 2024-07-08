Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELTP) Reports 65% Revenue Growth and 192% Increase in Operating Profits for Fiscal 2024

Strong Financial Performance Driven by New Product Launches

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $56.6 million, up by approximately 65% year-over-year.
  • Operating Profits: $10.8 million, an increase of approximately 192% from the prior year.
  • Net Income: $20.1 million attributable to common shareholders.
  • Key Driver: Significant growth attributed to the commercial launch of the Elite label product line.
  • Conference Call: Scheduled for July 2, 2024, at 11:30 AM EDT to discuss financial results and business updates.
Article's Main Image

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELTP, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 1, 2024, detailing the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company principally engaged in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products, using proprietary know-how and technology. The company operates in two segments: Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA), with the ANDA segment generating the majority of its revenue.

Performance Overview

For Fiscal 2024, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc reported consolidated revenues of $56.6 million, marking a substantial increase of $22.4 million or approximately 65% compared to the previous fiscal year. This impressive growth was primarily driven by the commercial launch of the Elite label product line during the fiscal year.

1807894670999711744.png

Operating profits for the year stood at $10.8 million, reflecting a significant rise of $7.1 million or approximately 192% from the prior year. Net income attributable to common shareholders was reported at $20.1 million, underscoring the company's strong financial performance.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

The notable increase in revenue and operating profits highlights Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc's successful execution of its strategic initiatives, particularly the launch of new products. This achievement is crucial for the company as it underscores its ability to innovate and expand its market presence in the competitive pharmaceutical industry.

However, the company may face challenges such as maintaining this growth trajectory and managing the competitive pressures within the generic pharmaceutical market. The ability to continuously develop and commercialize new products will be vital for sustaining long-term growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc's financial statements reveal several important metrics:

Metric Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023
Consolidated Revenues $56.6 million $34.2 million
Operating Profits $10.8 million $3.7 million
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $20.1 million Not Provided

These metrics are critical as they provide insights into the company's profitability and operational efficiency. The substantial increase in operating profits and net income indicates a robust financial health and effective cost management.

Commentary and Analysis

“The increase in operating profits was primarily attributed to the commercial launch of the Elite label product line during Fiscal 2024.”

This commentary from the company's filing highlights the pivotal role of new product launches in driving financial performance. It also suggests that continued innovation and product development will be key to sustaining growth.

In conclusion, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc's strong financial results for Fiscal 2024 reflect its successful strategic initiatives and robust market performance. However, the company must navigate industry challenges to maintain its growth momentum. For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.