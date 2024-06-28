Director William Lyons Sells 750 Shares of Morningstar Inc (MORN)

On June 28, 2024, Director William Lyons executed a sale of 750 shares of Morningstar Inc (MORN, Financial). The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 15,840 shares of the company.

Morningstar Inc, a leading provider of independent investment research, offers an array of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and private market investors. The company's tools and data enable deep analysis and provide insights into investment decisions.

Over the past year, William Lyons has sold a total of 1,500 shares of Morningstar Inc and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 60 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Morningstar Inc were priced at $294.21 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $12.73 billion. Morningstar's price-earnings ratio stands at 60.14, significantly above both the industry median of 18.235 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Morningstar Inc is estimated at $299.79, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

