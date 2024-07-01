Q4 2024 Cineverse Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Gary Loffredo - Cineverse Corp - Chief Legal Officer, Secretary



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Cineverse fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year end financial results conference call.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that certain statements made on today's call