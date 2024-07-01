On July 1, 2024, Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. The company's portfolio includes treatments for HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions.

Over the past year, Merdad Parsey has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 15,731 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been eight insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc were trading at $68.63 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $85.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 190.67, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Gilead Sciences Inc's stock is estimated at $74.78, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects. With the stock currently assessed as Fairly Valued, potential investors should consider both the insider trading trends and the broader market valuation metrics.

