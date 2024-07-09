On July 2, 2024, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal third quarter of 2024, revealing a challenging period marked by declining sales and earnings. MSC Industrial Direct is one of the largest industrial distributors with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers over 2 million products through its distribution network, which has 11 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2023, 95% of the firm's $4.0 billion of sales was generated in the US.

Performance Overview

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM, Financial) reported net sales of $979.4 million for Q3 FY2024, a 7.1% decrease compared to $1,054.5 million in the same quarter last year. This decline includes a roughly 300 basis point headwind from non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year. The company's operating income also saw a significant drop, coming in at $106.8 million, down 21.1% from $135.4 million in Q3 FY2023. The operating margin decreased to 10.9% from 12.8% in the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM, Financial) managed to achieve an adjusted operating income of $111.5 million, excluding restructuring and other costs. However, this was still a 19.6% decline from the adjusted operating income of $138.6 million in Q3 FY2023. The adjusted operating margin also fell to 11.4% from 13.1% in the previous year.

The company's net income attributable to MSC was $71.7 million, a 24.7% decrease from $95.2 million in Q3 FY2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.27, down from $1.69 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.74 in Q3 FY2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Change Net Sales $979.4 million $1,054.5 million (7.1)% Income from Operations $106.8 million $135.4 million (21.1)% Operating Margin 10.9% 12.8% - Net Income Attributable to MSC $71.7 million $95.2 million (24.7)% Diluted EPS $1.27 $1.69 (24.9)%

Commentary and Analysis

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As announced on June 13th, we began the second half of our fiscal year with unexpected gross margin pressure and a slower than expected recovery in average daily sales, particularly within our Core customer base. As a result, our third quarter performance was below expectations and led to a revised full year outlook. We responded with swift corrective actions to improve gross margin trending and accelerate progress on the rollout of our web enhancements.”

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “Average daily sales declined 7.1% in the fiscal third quarter driven by non-repeating Public Sector orders in the prior year and softness in manufacturing verticals where we have heavy exposure. While we are encouraged by continued strong cash flow generation, these results nonetheless fell below our expectations. We are laser focused on realizing the expected benefits of our organic growth investments to drive progress towards our long-term targets.”

Conclusion

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM, Financial) faced a challenging third quarter in fiscal 2024, with declines in sales, operating income, and net income. The company attributed these declines to non-repeating Public Sector orders and softness in manufacturing verticals. Despite these challenges, MSC remains focused on improving gross margins and accelerating its web enhancements to drive future growth. Investors will be keenly watching how the company navigates these challenges and executes its strategic initiatives in the coming quarters.

