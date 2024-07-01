On July 1, 2024, Arthur Ryan, Director at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial), sold 100 shares of the company at a price of $1,059.24 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 17,882 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron markets products for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and inflammatory diseases among others, and has product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need.

Over the past year, Arthur Ryan has sold a total of 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $1,059.24 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $115.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.86, which is above both the industry median of 27.54 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $733.14, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock price is significantly above its GF Value, suggesting that the insider might perceive the stock as being overvalued at current levels.

