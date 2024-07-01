On July 1, 2024, John Rainey, Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), executed a sale of 25,578 shares of the company at an average price of $67.58 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 390,165.103 shares of Walmart Inc.

Over the past year, John Rainey has sold a total of 75,682 shares of Walmart Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 89 insider sells and no insider buys.

Walmart Inc, a leading global retailer, operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. The company's significant presence in both physical and digital retail continues to influence its market position.

As of the latest transaction date, Walmart Inc's shares were trading at $67.58, giving the company a market cap of approximately $547.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.13, which is above both the industry median of 16.435 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $56.14, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide investors with insights into the insider's view of the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

