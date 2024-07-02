Q3 2024 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Karlsson - Dustin Group AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to this Q3 presentation from Dustin Group. As you heard with me here in the room is Julia our CFO, and but also Fredrik Satterstrom head of IR. Let's move to Slide 2 and Dustin In summary.



And that's is a an IT reseller with it's space in IT, hardware and software products. And as you can see in the graph up to the left, 82% of sales is IT hardware and 18% is software and services. Software and Services has in the last years become a larger share of the total sales and has increased in importance. Our assortment is primarily sold online and 60% of sales go through our online platform share in the Nordics is about 80%. And in the Benelux, the share is lower. However, as you know, we have recently launched our online sales model in the Benelux & the aim is that we would move to a similar share as in the Nordics.



When it comes to online sales, we we're present in six markets in Europe with our main markets being the Netherlands and Sweden. And as you can see, our key customer