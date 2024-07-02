Jul 02, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Bojana Flint - Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc - Head of Investor Relations



Hello, everyone. Bojana Flint here from Polestar Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our results call today covering both our full-year 2023 and Q1 2024 preliminary results.



Per Ansgar, our CFO, will start with the financials update, followed by Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar's CEO. We will then open for analyst and retail investor chat questions.



But before we start, I will cover some of the housekeeping points as usual. I would like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements under US Federal Securities laws and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause Polestar's actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated.



These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, financial and operating results, near-term outlook and medium-term targets, fundraising and funding requirements,