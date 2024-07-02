Q3 2024 Simulations Plus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Simulations Plus third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Lisa Fortuna from Financial Profiles. Ms. Fortuna, you may begin.



Lisa Fortuna - Financial Profiles - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Simulations Plus third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. With me today are Shawn O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Simulations Plus.



Please note that we updated our quarterly earnings presentation which will serve as a supplement to today's prepared remarks. You can access the presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.simulations-plus.com.



After management's commentary, we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, the information discussed today may include forward