On July 1, 2024, Laura Miele, President of EA Entertainment, sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) at a price of $137.83 per share. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 52,933 shares of the company.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Laura Miele has sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Electronic Arts Inc shows a total of 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $137.83 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $36.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.68, which is higher than the industry median of 22.45.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Electronic Arts Inc is estimated at $139.71 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

