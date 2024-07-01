Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Reports FY 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, Net Loss Narrows, and Adjusted EBITDA Improves

Company Shows Improvement Despite Challenges

34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.57 billion for fiscal year 2024, a 1.6% increase year-over-year, falling short of the annual estimate of $1.58 billion.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $(62.5) million, a $27.6 million improvement from the previous year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(23.75) for fiscal year 2024, compared to $(38.61) in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit: Increased to $356.8 million, up from $349.4 million in the previous year.
  • Store Count: Ended the quarter with 1,245 physical and virtual stores, with First Day Complete® program expanding to 160 stores.
  • Net Debt: Increased to $187.1 million, influenced by tighter vendor payable terms and recent refinancing activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $45.2 million, a significant increase from a loss of $(8.1) million last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 1, 2024, Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal year ending April 27, 2024. Barnes & Noble Education Inc is an operator of bookstores in college and university campuses across the United States, also engaged in providing digital education services. The company operates in three reportable segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Corporate Services, with the majority of revenue coming from the Retail segment.

1808418159942856704.png

Performance Overview

For fiscal year 2024, Barnes & Noble Education Inc reported a revenue increase of 1.6% to $1.57 billion, driven primarily by a 48% growth in First Day Complete® revenue. However, this was partially offset by lower revenues due to a net decrease in physical locations, many of which were closures of under-performing stores. The company reported a net loss of $62.5 million, which is a significant improvement from the $90.1 million net loss reported last year.

Financial Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $45.2 million, a $53.3 million increase from a loss of $8.1 million last year. This improvement was attributed to increased revenues and various cost-saving and productivity initiatives. The First Day Complete program saw its store count grow to 160 stores, representing enrollment of approximately 805,000 students, a 39% increase compared to last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric April 27, 2024 April 29, 2023
Total Sales $1,567,135 $1,543,208
Gross Profit $356,776 $349,439
Operating Loss $(21,933) $(66,446)
Net Loss $(62,481) $(90,140)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net debt increased to $187.1 million at the end of fiscal year 2024, partly due to vendors tightening payable terms as the company worked to complete its bank refinancing. However, the recent closing of milestone equity and refinancing transactions, including an infusion of approximately $80 million of net new cash and a new four-year, $325 million credit facility, has begun to normalize payable terms. The company anticipates a significant ongoing reduction in interest costs, bank amendment fees, and legal and advisory expenses.

Commentary

"With a significantly improved balance sheet, Barnes & Noble Education is well-positioned to advance its industry leadership while continuing to strategically invest in innovation and improve the experiences and value we bring to our customers and partner institutions," said Jonathan Shar, CEO.

Analysis

Despite the challenges faced, Barnes & Noble Education Inc has shown resilience with a notable improvement in net loss and adjusted EBITDA. The growth in the First Day Complete program and strategic cost-saving initiatives have contributed positively. However, the increase in net debt and the need for continued financial discipline remain areas to watch. The company's focus on productivity, cost efficiencies, and technological investments will be crucial for driving future profitability and shareholder returns.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Barnes & Noble Education Inc for further details.

