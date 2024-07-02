Q4 2024 Avid Bioservices Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, welcome to the Avid Bioservices fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Tim Brons, Avid's Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Tim Brons - Vida Strategic Partners - Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. On today's call, we have Nick Green, President, and CEO; Dan Hart, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Kwietniak, Avid's Chief Commercial Officer.



Today we will be providing an overview of Avid Bioservices contract development and manufacturing business, including updates on corporate activities and financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2024. After our prepared remarks, we will welcome your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call today, July 2, 2024, will contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private