GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to share new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

To start, he discussed some of his recent market observations, including trends he has seen in the S&P 500's GF Value, the Buffett Indicator and the Shiller PE ratio. Overall, the indicators suggest the U.S. market remains overvalued. Regardless, he is optimistic about its prospects going forward.

Using Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) as an example, Tian then went on to show off a new Screener feature within the Summary page. Essentially, the filter icon that appears at the top of the page allows users to see what screeners the stock currently qualifies for.

Further, Tian revealed that quarterly data is now available within the Historical Data filter on the All-in-One Screener.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like the GuruGPT platform, interest rate cuts, valuation discussions for stocks like Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) and JPMorgan (JPM, Financial) and estimates data.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the

coming months!