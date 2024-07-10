July Member Engagement Meeting Recap: Summary Page Screener Filter and New Quarterly Historical Data

Users can now see what screeners a stock qualifies for from the Summary page

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • The Historical Data filter within the All-in-One Screener also now supports quarterly information.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to share new features on the website as well as answer questions from users.

To start, he discussed some of his recent market observations, including trends he has seen in the S&P 500's GF Value, the Buffett Indicator and the Shiller PE ratio. Overall, the indicators suggest the U.S. market remains overvalued. Regardless, he is optimistic about its prospects going forward.

Using Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) as an example, Tian then went on to show off a new Screener feature within the Summary page. Essentially, the filter icon that appears at the top of the page allows users to see what screeners the stock currently qualifies for.

1808586873589886976.png

Further, Tian revealed that quarterly data is now available within the Historical Data filter on the All-in-One Screener.

He also answered a number of questions from users, covering topics like the GuruGPT platform, interest rate cuts, valuation discussions for stocks like Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) and JPMorgan (JPM, Financial) and estimates data.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all of our exciting new developments over the
coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.