Insider Sale: Keith Yandell Sells 6,554 Shares of DoorDash Inc (DASH)

51 minutes ago
Keith Yandell, Chief Business Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 6,554 shares of the company on 2024-07-01, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $107.75 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $706,063.50. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of DoorDash Inc.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food, groceries, and other items, catering to the convenience needs of consumers.

Over the past year, Keith Yandell has sold a total of 82,896 shares of DoorDash Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 103 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $107.75 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $44.01 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for DoorDash Inc is $113.87 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects or for other strategic reasons.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
