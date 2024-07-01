On July 1, 2024, Director Sharon Bowen sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,462 shares of the company.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc operates a range of regulated exchanges, including commodity and financial markets, and clearing houses for derivative and fixed income markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. The company is a key player in providing data services as well as mortgage technology and services.

Over the past year, Sharon Bowen has engaged in the sale of 2,036 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the selling trend observed among the company's insiders, as there have been 46 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were priced at $137.03 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $80.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.45, which is above both the industry median of 18.11 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $116.64, indicating that with a current price of $137.03, Intercontinental Exchange Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The insider trend image above illustrates the recent selling activities. Additionally, the GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business expectations, suggests a cautious outlook on the stock's current pricing.

This valuation insight, combined with the ongoing insider selling trend, provides a comprehensive view of the current state of affairs at Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

