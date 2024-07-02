On July 2, 2024, Heather Fernandez, Director at Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), sold 750 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $185 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of Atlassian Corp.

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) specializes in collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams. With a broad suite of productivity tools, Atlassian supports teams across various industries in organizing their work and achieving their goals efficiently.

Over the past year, Heather Fernandez has sold a total of 6,750 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Atlassian Corp, where insider sells have been predominant. Over the last year, there have been 573 insider sells and no insider buys.

The shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $185 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $47.44 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $279.22, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's strong valuation metrics and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

