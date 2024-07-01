On July 1, 2024, Amanpal Bhutani, CEO of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), executed a sale of 4,500 shares of the company at a price of $139.79 per share. This transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 365,398 shares of GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial) is a company that provides a variety of services to help individuals and businesses establish their online presence and manage their digital ventures. The company's offerings include domain registration, web hosting, website building tools, and online marketing services.

Over the past year, Amanpal Bhutani has sold a total of 114,635 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for GoDaddy Inc shows a total of 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $139.79 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $20.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.93, which is lower than the industry median of 26.875 and also below the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $99.26, indicating that with a price of $139.79, GoDaddy Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial).

