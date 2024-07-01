On July 1, 2024, Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), executed a sale of 15,626 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 789,581 shares of Liberty Energy Inc.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services are crucial for the extraction of oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs.

Over the past year, Michael Stock has sold a total of 158,636 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $20.82 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.63, which is lower than the industry median of 11.66 and also below the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Liberty Energy Inc is estimated at $21.50, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

