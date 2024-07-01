On July 1, 2024, Bethany Mayer, a Director at Box Inc (BOX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,760 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 70,116 shares of Box Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $26.48 per share.

Box Inc (BOX, Financial) is a company that specializes in cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. The company's platform allows users to collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, securely across the globe.

Over the past year, Bethany Mayer has sold a total of 4,760 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Box Inc shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Box Inc were trading at $26.48 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $3.782 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.74, which is above the industry median of 26.875.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $32.06, indicating that Box Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Box Inc.

