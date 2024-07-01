Director Ty Daul Acquires 8,800 Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (LB)

On July 1, 2024, Ty Daul, Director at LandBridge Co LLC (LB, Financial), purchased 8,800 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total ownership to 8,800 shares.

LandBridge Co LLC operates in the logistics and transportation sector, providing essential services across various supply chains.

The shares were bought at a price of $17 each, valuing the transaction at $149,600. Following this purchase, the market cap of LandBridge Co LLC stands at $348 million.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at LandBridge Co LLC shows a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been three insider buys and zero insider sells. Ty Daul has been a consistent buyer, accumulating 8,800 shares through purchases and not selling any shares.

Valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are essential for investors to consider in light of recent insider activities.

For further insights into the stock's valuation, investors might look at the GF Value, which could provide a reference point as to whether the stock is currently undervalued or overvalued.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors and market analysts about the potential undervaluation or future prospects of LandBridge Co LLC.

