On July 3, 2024, Crain Timothy Price II, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, as well as a 10% owner, executed a sale of 56,011 shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial). Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Intuitive Machines Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates in the aerospace sector, focusing on providing autonomous systems for space, air, and sea. The company's expertise lies in developing technologies that enable autonomous landing and navigation on the moon, among other celestial bodies.

The shares were sold at a price of $3.43 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $192,117.73. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases but four insider sales, including the recent one by Crain Timothy Price II. Over the past year, Crain Timothy Price II has sold a total of 56,011 shares and has not made any purchases.

The current market cap of Intuitive Machines Inc stands at $213.611 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 7.23, which is below the industry median of 33.805, indicating a potentially undervalued stock in comparison to its peers. Other valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow also provide insights into the stock's current standing in the market.

For further details on the valuation, the GF Value can provide a deeper insight into whether the stock is currently undervalued or overvalued based on historical trading prices and other company financials.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable clues about a company's future prospects and underlying value.

