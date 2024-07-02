Q4 2024 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 02, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Iggy Sison - Del Monte Pacific Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's results briefing for the fourth quarter and full year ending April 2024. Representing Del Monte in this call are Luis Alejandro group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific DMPL and President of Del Monte Philippines.



Parag Sachdeva Group CFO of DMPL; Gregory Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods; and Ignacio Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL. As advised earlier, we will now go directly to Q&A, which will be moderated by our colleague, Jennifer Luy. Jenny?



Jennifer Luy - Del Monte Pacific Ltd - IR Contact Officer



Iggy, thanks. Parag would like to give an introduction and a summary of our results first and address of the key questions have been sent in. Go ahead, Parag.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Thank you, Jeny.



Let me know if you can see my screen and good morning, everybody from Asia and evening for those joining from the US.