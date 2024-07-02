Jul 02, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
Iggy Sison - Del Monte Pacific Ltd - Investor Relations
Thank you for joining Del Monte Pacific's results briefing for the fourth quarter and full year ending April 2024. Representing Del Monte in this call are Luis Alejandro group Chief Operating Officer of Del Monte Pacific DMPL and President of Del Monte Philippines.
Parag Sachdeva Group CFO of DMPL; Gregory Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods; and Ignacio Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL. As advised earlier, we will now go directly to Q&A, which will be moderated by our colleague, Jennifer Luy. Jenny?
Jennifer Luy - Del Monte Pacific Ltd - IR Contact Officer
Iggy, thanks. Parag would like to give an introduction and a summary of our results first and address of the key questions have been sent in. Go ahead, Parag.
Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
Thank you. Thank you, Jeny.
Let me know if you can see my screen and good morning, everybody from Asia and evening for those joining from the US.
Q4 2024 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 02, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...