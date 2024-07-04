Q4 2024 Bang & Olufsen A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 04, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristian TeÃ¤r Bang&Olufsen A/S-CEO



Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. With me today is our CFO, Nikolaj Wendelboe. As you have probably seen, we made two announcements yesterday. Along with our Q4 and full-year earnings release. We also shared our plan to accelerate our strategic execution, which includes midterm financial ambition. Therefore, today's agenda will be a little bit different from our normal earnings calls.



I will start by taking you through our key highlights for the year and give you an update on our strategic execution. I will then turn to the introduction of our midterm ambitions and outlook for 2024-2025 Nikolaj will take us through the financials in more detail. And I will conclude the presentation part before we open up for questions.



So if we move to the next slide. Let us