Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Microsoft Corp

Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With its shares currently priced at $465.75, Microsoft Corp has enjoyed a daily gain of 1.08% and an impressive three-month increase of 9.71%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Microsoft Corp is poised for significant future growth.

1809240983037177856.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Microsoft Corp has been awarded a GF Score of 94, indicating a strong potential for market-leading performance.

Understanding Microsoft Corp's Business

Microsoft Corp, with a market cap of $3.46 trillion and annual sales of $236.58 billion, is a titan in the technology sector. The company is renowned for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. It operates through three main segments: productivity and business processes, intelligence cloud, and more personal computing. These segments encompass a range of products and services including Microsoft Office, Office 365, Azure, and Xbox, among others.

1809241062213054464.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Microsoft Corp's financial strength is evident in its robust balance sheet and impressive financial metrics. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at 38.94, significantly above the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 10.65 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.34 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Microsoft Corp's profitability is top-notch, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years. The company's Piotroski F-Score and Predictability Rank further affirm its financial health and operational efficiency. Growth-wise, Microsoft has demonstrated a strong commitment to expansion, evidenced by a 15.1% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate and significant increases in EBITDA over recent years.

1809241136372543488.png

Conclusion: A Promising Investment?

Considering Microsoft Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. For investors looking for similar opportunities, the GF Score Screen offers a valuable tool for identifying other companies with strong financial indicators and growth prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
