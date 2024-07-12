With four billion people heading to the polls in 2024, the most ever, elections are top of mind for investors. Case in point, the recent European Parliamentary elections led French president Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the lower house of Parliament and call for elections on June 30th. Immediately thereafter, the euro dropped, French bond prices rose and the France CAC 40 Index fell 8% in a week.

We find that the short-term price volatility from these events, in most cases, has little or nothing to do with the intrinsic value of the businesses in which we invest. It is important to note that our view and standard financial theory state that intrinsic value is a function of the cash flow a business generates—current and future—discounted to the present. For example, a company like BNP Paribas, France's leading bank, declined 15% in the first two weeks of June. However, it's hard to make a case that BNP Paribas is 15% less valuable if the leading party in France changes from Macron's centrist party to Le Pen's right of center party.

I would assert that, as often is the case, the underlying intrinsic value of the corresponding businesses did not change as drastically as the market price. In fact, this is usually the case as fearful traders and investors often sell in a knee-jerk reaction in response to any geopolitical disturbance. We believe that for real investors, this provides an opportunity. Our process is to first try to measure the true impact these events may have, if any, on the intrinsic value of the businesses we own and then respond in a way that takes advantage of the market's short-term fears. Not only do we seek to capitalize on short-term price dislocations, but so do the management teams we invest alongside. Many European banks, like BNP (XPAR:BNP, Financial), have active share repurchase programs. When share prices trend lower, BNP and others are able to buy back shares at lower valuations, which can be very value accretive. Again I stress the point we often make: Volatility is opportunity!

We believe that markets and the economy will adjust to this new reality, as it did during the Greek crisis and Brexit. Though some negative side effects could result from changes in government policy, there may also be more than a few positives. For instance, the weaker euro should aid currency-sensitive sectors such as exporters and tourism.

Geopolitical events have and always will be part of the investing climate. However, despite this, what fundamentally impacts value is not macro events, but factors that impact a company's ability to generate cash and create value for its owners over the long term. As value investors, this is what we study, analyze and price.

