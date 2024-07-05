On July 5, 2024, Janet Kerr, Director at Tilly's Inc (TLYS, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,996 shares of Tilly's Inc.

Tilly's Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company offers an extensive selection of products from leading brands geared towards active lifestyles, fashion, and the outdoor industry.

Over the past year, Janet Kerr has sold a total of 27,789 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 23 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Tilly's Inc were trading at $5.38 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $167.555 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Tilly's Inc is $7.48 per share, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Tilly's Inc.

