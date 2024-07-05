Q2 2024 Catena AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 05, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jorgen Eriksson - Catena AB - Chief Executive Officer



Hi, everyone, and warm welcome to this conference call for the Q2 report 2024. It's the agenda for today, and it's the same as we used to have a short summary business overview and update, followed by sustainability finance and the short takeaway before ending up with a Q&A.



Next slide, please.



So let's go into the summary by start saying focus and persistence produce results. We report 14% increase in rental income ended up in SEK1 billion, SEK20 million driven by acquisitions, projects and the stronger like-for-like numbers well done mostly by our superior handling contracts. Profit from property management increased by 4% in total and per share, it was down to SEK11.46 per share, but we do see this is temporarily since we now have acquired a lot and have a much stronger cash flow in the coming quarters. And that will also show very clearly in our earnings capacity report within the report. And the balance sheet is very solid with an LTV at 38.8%, and we report an increase in NRV per share up to SEK3.96. With all this in mind,